× First Holly Bobo trial to begin Wednesday

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Jury selection begins in the long-awaited trial of Zachary Adams, one of three suspects accused in the murder of nursing student Holly Bobo.

Attorneys are expected to begin selecting jurors on Wednesday with opening statements the following Monday.

Adams, his brother Dylan Adams and Jason Autry are all facing charges in Bobo’s 2011 disappearance and murder.

Her remains were discovered three years later near the Adams’ home.

WREG will have complete coverage of the trial starting Wednesday.