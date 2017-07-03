× DOJ: Complaint filed against Memphis rapper

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Department of Justice announced a complaint has been filed against local rapper Ricky “Finese2Tymes” Hampton.

According to the report, the 25-year-old was leaving Club Envy in Forrest City, Arkansas when he started screaming at another driver to move their car.

Hampton eventually pointed a Century Arms, model RAS 47, 7.62 caliber pistol at the person, then opened fire as they were driving away, investigators said.

That individual was reportedly hit in the neck.

The DOJ complaint was for a felon in possession of a firearm violation.

Hampton was arrested Sunday in Birmingham on aggravated assault with a gun charges from the same city.

While making the arrest, authorities said they discovered multiple guns.

The firearms were sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab to determine if they were used in the shooting at the Power Ultra Lounge in Little Rock that injured 25 people early Saturday morning.