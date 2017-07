JONESBORO, Ark. — Heavy winds damaged homes in Jonesboro, Arkansas Monday morning.

At one apartment complex at Raines and Oak, several people were displaced after the roof blew away as storms rolled through the Mid-South.

Multiple trees were also knocked over blocking roadways including Highway 91 and in the Southwest Drive and Culberhouse area.

Despite the damage, authorities said no one was injured.

Early morning storm damage Jonesboro 7-3-17 pic.twitter.com/XyFgSGxgfK — Jonesboro E911 (@D1Jonesboro) July 3, 2017

Early Morning storm Jonesboro Ar. pic.twitter.com/D0Eokvpzil — Jonesboro E911 (@D1Jonesboro) July 3, 2017