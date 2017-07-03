× Corinth murder suspect competent to stand trial

CORINTH, Miss. — The 18-year-old accused of murdering a Mapco gas station clerk in Corinth is competent enough to stand trial.

Brooklyn Traylor appeared before an Alcorn County judge Friday who stated the defense didn’t even come close to providing the needed evidence that the young man was incompetent to stand trial, the Daily Journal reported.

The determination was based on a psychological evaluation, juvenile court records and the court’s own observations of Traylor among other things.

Traylor and Micah Bostic were both charged with capital murder in the death of Kris Ledlow in February 2016.

According to reports, the two men walked into the store and tried to rob it.

The victim was shot multiple times before the suspects fled the scene.

Ledlow, who has two daughters, was nearing the end of her shift when she was killed.