Controversy over priests re-assigned by Catholic Diocese of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- There has been plenty of change at the Catholic Diocese of Memphis over the last several months, but some of that has not been sitting well with some parishioners.

Call it change with the times.

When Bishop Martin Holley took over the Catholic Diocese of Memphis last October, it was expected he would come in and make some changes.

"Typically in June the Diocese moves priests around," says Catholic Greg Stiel.

But when a high number of priests were re-assigned to different churches it sent shockwaves to many.

Long time priests who congregations say were making great strides were suddenly pulled out and placed in other locations.

"This has been unprecedented something we haven't seen in a while where they move all priests around," says Stiel.

Gina Villalobos is a long-time parishioner at St Francis of AssisiChurch,, where she says a Hispanic priest was one of those moved away.

"It's hard for many people when we love our priest. It's hard to move," says Villalobos.

The changes upset some Catholics so much they gathered petitions and planned a rally asking other Catholics to join in speaking out against the changes.

The rally was eventually canceled.

Other Catholics say change is good and give the new Bishop a chance.

"I have no problem with what has happened now. I feel this is something he thinks is necessary," says Catholic Pat LaPorte.

Because in the end, there may be little they can do.

"It's a new Bishop we just gotta let God play it out," says Stiel.

We tried to ask Catholic Diocese of Memphis leaders about the priests re-assignments, but the Diocese was closed for the holiday.