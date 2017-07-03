× Coffee, cats come together at Nashville’s Mewsic Kitty Cafe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — An international trend has made its way to Nashville.

Comforts like a familiar menu and a friendly face are what make a good cafe feel like home.

But what if your coffee, came with a kitten?

“They started happening in California, New York, and kinda everywhere in between.”

That’s exactly what Maegan Phan hopes to do with Mewsic Kitty Cafe.

For a limited time this week, and by reservation only, customers can get their coffee with a side of kitten cuddles.

Even better, if it’s a good fit, you can take both home.

“All the cats are adoptable,” said Phan.

In just three days, the pop-up cafe had five animals adopted.

Phan said this is just the beginning of many happy tales.

“We hope to be open permanently by this time next year.”

So far, the cafe has not chosen a permanent location.