ATM robbery suspect wanted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a suspect who robbed an ATM machine on the 3000 block of Winchester Rd.

Police say while the victim was taking out cash, the suspect pulled up behind them in a faded maroon Ford.

The suspect was seen on surveillance video from the ATM.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Police ask if you have any information on this robbery to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.