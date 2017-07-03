Air Force Band’s Freedom Winds to perform show in Blytheville

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. –The United States Air Force Band of Mid-America’s Freedom Winds will be performing a patriotic show in Blytheville Monday.

The event will be held at The Ritz Civic Center at 7 p.m.

The family-friendly event is free but tickets are required and will be available on a first come, first serve basis.

With everything from jazz and ragtime classics to favorites from the big screen, the concert is sure to feature something for everyone.

