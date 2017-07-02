MPD officers search for armed robbery suspects

Posted 4:22 pm, July 2, 2017, by , Updated at 04:26PM, July 2, 2017

Memphis Police are looking for two men who robbed some people at gunpoint Saturday.

The crime happened on the 1200 block of Wells Station, around 2:50 p.m.. Officers said the suspects approached the victims with guns and demanded their belongings. The alleged crooks got away with cash and cellphones.

Police said the suspects were driving a silver 4-door vehicle, possibly a late 2000 model Nissan Maxima, with tinted windows and a sunroof.  The vehicle and suspects are possibly responsible for additional robberies in the area.

If you have any information that could help catch the suspects, call Crimestoppers at 9010-528-CASH.

 