MPD officers search for armed robbery suspects

Memphis Police are looking for two men who robbed some people at gunpoint Saturday.

The crime happened on the 1200 block of Wells Station, around 2:50 p.m.. Officers said the suspects approached the victims with guns and demanded their belongings. The alleged crooks got away with cash and cellphones.

Police said the suspects were driving a silver 4-door vehicle, possibly a late 2000 model Nissan Maxima, with tinted windows and a sunroof. The vehicle and suspects are possibly responsible for additional robberies in the area.

If you have any information that could help catch the suspects, call Crimestoppers at 9010-528-CASH.