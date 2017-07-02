× Cozart makes 1st All-Star Game

CINCINNATI, OH — Memphian and former Collierville star Zack Cozart is finally an All-Star.

Cozart named to his first All-Star game where he will start at shortstop for the National League on July 11th in Miami.

The Reds shortstop and former Ole Miss Rebel is hitting .322 with 9 home runs and 33 RBI’s. That .322 average is fourth in National League, 7th in all of Major League baseball.

Cozart will also become the new owner of a donkey. Back in Spring Training, Cincinnati teammate and fellow All-Star Joey Votto told Cozart he would buy him a donkey if he was named an All-Star.

Why a donkey?? Cozart and his young son liked to feed the donkeys at a local zoo near the Reds Spring Training facility in Arizona.