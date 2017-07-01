× Newlywed gunned down after argument over car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Charles and Rita Collins spent the past two decades together, but had been husband and wife for less than three months when she says he was gunned down Friday night by someone they’ve known for years.

“He just was a nice person,” Rita Collins said. “Everybody loved him. He didn’t do no harm to nobody.”

WREG is not identifying the man she says pulled the trigger because police haven’t named him as a suspect, but Collins said he and her husband had an ongoing feud.

NEWLYWED GUNNED DOWN: The widow of the man killed in a shooting last night says they were just married in April. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/aYBzffWF00 — Nina Harrelson 🎥 (@NinaHarrelsonTV) July 1, 2017

She tells WREG that she and Collins were just sitting on their porch at the Brittany Apartments on Ezell Street around 11 p.m. Friday, when that man showed up and started spraying the place with bullets after an argument over a car.

“He didn’t care who he was going to shoot, he just was shooting,” Collins said.

Witnesses said the gunman fired off about 50 rounds, sending bullets flying in all directions.

Evidence markers from investigators show where bullets hit staircases, trees and even flew into one neighbor’s living room.

“He didn’t have no regard for human life, anybody,” said apartment manager Reba Hendrix. “He was just shooting to be shooting… Didn’t care who was outside, any kids. He just really didn’t care.”

Collins says her husband, who would have turned 70 this summer, was hit in the chest.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Hendrix is making it clear that she won’t stand for violence on her property.

“We do not tolerate gunfire, fighting, anything,” she said. “This was uncalled for, unjustified.”

As Charles Collins’ widow tries to pick up the pieces.

“I just want his killer to be found so I can get some peace. So I can get comfort,” she said.

Police won’t say whether or not they have a suspect, but say it is an ongoing investigation.

No arrest has been made.