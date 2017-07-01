× Heightened security on Beale leaves visitors feeling safe following Little Rock shooting

Memphis,TN.– A massive shooting in Little Rock, Arkansas raises safety concerns in Memphis.

28 people were injured and two of those people are in critical condition fighting for their lives.

Red and blue lights lit up little rock early Saturday and people living in Memphis say those sirens just hit a little too close to home.

“I want to know how they got the weapon in, did they screen for it and just let him go,” asked Ezra Monroe.

He has questions about the Little Rock Power Ultra Lounge and club shooting that injured 28. He doesn’t understand how anyone made it past the door with a gun and he’s glad he doesn’t have to worry about that on Beale Street.

“I feel safer knowing everyone was checked coming in. I know if I don’t have a weapon on me I feel better knowing the people I see shouldn’t have a weapon on them either,” added Monroe.

Monroe says you can’t keep people from getting into it, but you can limit what happens when emotions are running high.

“Anytime you have alcohol and people running around you should screen for weapons because people get mad and hot headed,” added Monroe.

According to police, that’s exactly what happened early Saturday as shots rang out during a concert.

The Memphis artist Finese 2Tymes who just happened to be headlining the show took to social media to tell fans he’s praying for the innocent people who were hurt while trying to support him and while those words help it won’t heal the wounds.

WREG caught up Wayne Goble who says he chooses Beale Street because of the security measures that are in place.

“I can enjoy myself without out wondering what’s going to happen, we can come out here and have a good time I know wife is safe my family is safe,” said Goble.

He says in his experience security cuts no corners, and lets nothing slide.

“Walked down, came back and they’ve got the metal detectors they checked me found my knife and made me go to the car to put my knife up,” said Goble.

Goble says he carries his knife out of habit, but knows Beale is the place to party because people are screened before they even step foot on the street.

Victims in the Little Rock, Arkansas shooting ranged from 16 years of age to 35.