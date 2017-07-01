× Father turns in son after seeing his picture on the news

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted by Memphis Police for robbing several women downtown, is now locked up after his dad saw his picture on the news and took him to the police station.

Brandon Smith is charged with four counts of aggravated robbery.

According to arrest records, Smith is accused of robbing four women who were visiting Memphis from Chicago back on may 27th.

Police say he robbed the women near Mulberry and Vance St with a handgun.

In an affidavit release by police Smith took over $7,000 worth of valuables from the women, including purses, iPhones, debit cards, cash and more.

Smith was named a suspect when police found his fingerprints on one of the cellphones he stole, that was later recovered.

Smith will be in court Monday.