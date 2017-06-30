× TDOT to suspend construction-related lane closures for holiday weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As an anticipated record breaking number of Americans get ready to hit the road for the holiday weekend, the Tennessee Department of Transportation says it will suspend all construction-related lane closures across the state.

The suspension will start at noon on Friday and end at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5.

“We anticipate Tennessee’s interstates and state routes will be especially busy this July 4th holiday,” TDOT Commissioner John Schroer said. “To help those traveling in Tennessee reach their destinations safely and without unnecessary delays, we are suspending lane closures for this holiday travel period.”

However, there are some exceptions drivers need to be aware of.

Some of the lane closures associated with long-term construction projects will still be active and crews may still be on site in construction zones.

That means any reduced speed limits that drivers come across in work zones will still be in effect.

AAA is anticipating that more than 44.2 million Americans will hit the roadways this fourth of July weekend.

That’s 1.3 million more than 2016.