× Surveillance video of most recent Express Mart burglary released

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Surveillance video from a recent burglary at the Express Mart on Knight Arnold Road has been released by police.

On June 19, the two suspects used a sledge hammer to gain entry into the building, police said.

In the six-second video posted on the Memphis Police Department Facebook page, the men can be seen shoving a panel, sending cigarettes tumbling into the floor.

One of the suspects jumps over the counter before handing merchandise to the his partner.

Police said the men got away with cigarettes, cigars, three containers of scratch off lottery tickets and the cash register.

In May, WREG covered another burglary at the Express Mart.

In that case, the suspects used a sledgehammer to break through the concrete wall in the bathroom.

If you can help call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.