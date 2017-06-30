× Pregnant woman, 6-year-old child shot in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pregnant woman and her six-year-old child were rushed to the hospital after shots were fired into a home.

It happened at Levi and Third.

WREG was told the woman called 911 saying she and her daughter were in bed when gunshots suddenly rang out.

She was hit in the hip while her daughter was hit in the backside.

Both were taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

We were told the child has since been upgraded.

No suspect information has been released.