Police arrest man for selling drug paraphernalia

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Southaven Police Department Special Investigation Divison conducted an undercover operation that resulted in a search warrant being served.

SPD searched Village Foods on Rasco Dr.

The investigation found that 49-year-old Eid Rehmat was selling Drug Paraphernalia to customers of the store.

SPD found smoking pipes, grinders and other items that are used fro taking illegal drugs.

Rahmat was arrested and charged with Sale of Paraphernalia.