Police are searching for suspect of an attempted kidnapping

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Southaven Police are searching for a White Chevy Tahoe or GMC Yukon.

SPD responded to a call on Thursday, June 29.Where a 10-year-old boy told police that he was walking home when a man stopped his truck and told him to get in.

Which prompted him to run home and police were called.

Police say the suspect is male with short hair.