Nancy Allen you will be missed but not forgotten

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Like the number like the mission some things are constants here at Channel 3.

And for 32 years, Nancy Allen was one of those constants.

WREG general manager Ron Walter arrived at the station not long after Nancy.

"Nancy had a contagion of love. everybody she touched, she touched them with a very soft, loving arm," Shared Walter

her unparalleled work ethic as a production graphics operator never once escaped his attention.

"You just couldn`t find a better person who was more cooperative, who was more enterprising, resourceful, and just really energetic to make things happen."

Equally dedicated Nancy`s longtime husband, Bobby, he worked alongside her at WREG as an engineer.

They met at the station got married in 1986, ate lunch together every day after the 12 pm news, and ended up having four children together: Cecilia, James, Peter, and Victoria.

Walter says they`d frequently run into his wife and their children out and about.

"we were in strollers together at the mid-south fair every year."

So many years have passed since those days and while Nancy`s drive remained unchanged, her health had not.

She had just had knee surgery earlier this week and was at her Lakeland home recovering when that bolt of lightning struck sending her home up in flames.

"That`s a human being. this lady, she was helpless, I mean, she couldn`t help herself, she couldn`t walk," expressed Darius Ellis a neighbor to the Allen's.

Firefighters found her near the front door she almost made it out.

Nancy died before her time and yet the memories she leaves behind they`re timeless.