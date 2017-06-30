MPD search for a man who was shot, find out it was ‘just a prank’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Dozens of officers, K-9 officers and squad cars on every corner. Police spent hours searching for a man in East Memphis who claimed he was shot.

Cedric Richardson's girlfriend told officers they went to meet someone at an apartment complex off Quince just after 7 a.m. Friday.

She said Richardson got out of the car, and then moments later, he texted her claimed he'd been shot.

She immediately called police and his mom.

"He told her he was down. He had been shot twice. He was bleeding and help come find him. That's all that I knew," said Richardson's mother who didn't want to be identified.

She told WREG she rushed to the scene as well as officers.

Using K-9 units and ATVs, they fanned out and canvassed the complex, nearby neighborhoods, even the lake.

Nearly three hours later, police finally got new information.

"Evidently he hasn't been shot," said his mother.

She said Richardson called her and officers on video chat and let them know he was never shot.

That's right, police said it was all a joke and that Richardson was just trying to prank his girlfriend.

"I was able to see him, and he did show me his whole body. We were able to see his whole body. He hasn't been shot there was no blood or anything," said his mother.

Police said Richardson never showed up to the scene because he's wanted for aggravated robbery.

They said it's unlikely he'll face additional charges after this morning because he didn't call 911. His girlfriend did, and she had a legitimate concern.