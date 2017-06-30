× Man found with gunshot wound to the head outside local strip club

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating after a man was discovered outside a local strip club with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Officers said a party was going on inside the VLive strip club at Mendenhall and Winchester when someone noticed a car stopped in the middle of the road.

The man was alone inside the car.

It’s unclear if he was part of the party that was going on inside.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.