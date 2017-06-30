Make your burgers special with Dale’s Seasoning

June 30, 2017

(This information is sponsored by Dale’s Seasoning)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Chef Patrick Gilbert from Owen Brennan’s showed off a great recipe for burgers and a cold salad using Dale’s Seasoning.  Here’s the recipes:

HAMBURGERS:

  • Ground beef 80/20 5 pounds
  • 2 small jalapeños peppers, diced
  • 1/2 small red onion, diced
  • 1/2 cup dale’s seasoning
  • Mix all ingredients together and pat out burgers
  • Cook on grill at 400° to desired cook level

GARLIC AIOLI:

  • 1 fresh whole bulb of garlic, puréed
  • 2 cups of mayonnaise
  • dale’s seasoning to taste

 

CUCUMBER SALAD:

  • Deseed and peel two cucumbers and slice
  • Julienne slice 1/2 red onion
  • Halve cherry tomatoes
  • 3 tablespoons dale’s seasoning
  • 4 oz feta cheese
  • 1/2 cup Italian dressing
  • Mix all ingredients together and chill