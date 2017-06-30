Make your burgers special with Dale’s Seasoning

(This information is sponsored by Dale’s Seasoning)
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Chef Patrick Gilbert from Owen Brennan’s showed off a great recipe for burgers and a cold salad using Dale’s Seasoning. Here’s the recipes:
HAMBURGERS:
- Ground beef 80/20 5 pounds
- 2 small jalapeños peppers, diced
- 1/2 small red onion, diced
- 1/2 cup dale’s seasoning
- Mix all ingredients together and pat out burgers
- Cook on grill at 400° to desired cook level
GARLIC AIOLI:
- 1 fresh whole bulb of garlic, puréed
- 2 cups of mayonnaise
- dale’s seasoning to taste
CUCUMBER SALAD:
- Deseed and peel two cucumbers and slice
- Julienne slice 1/2 red onion
- Halve cherry tomatoes
- 3 tablespoons dale’s seasoning
- 4 oz feta cheese
- 1/2 cup Italian dressing
- Mix all ingredients together and chill