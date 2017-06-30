× Local BBQ champ creates BBQ sauce, rub for Williams- Sonoma

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Williams -Sonoma has officially unveiled the latest addition to its American Regional BBQ collection and it’s all about Memphis.

To create the new Memphis Style BBQ Sauce and Rub, the company reached out to 7-time BBQ World Champion Melissa Cookston.

She’s also the owner of the Memphis Barbecue Company chain of restaurants.

“We are excited and honored to represent Memphis for Williams-Sonoma,” Cookston said. “People come to Memphis from all over the world to try our barbecue, and now they can bring that flavor home for their own outdoor cooking.”

Cookston said both the sauce and the rub are based on recipes handed down to her by her grandmother.

The spicy BBQ rub gets a kick thanks to the combination of red chilies, paprika, garlic, cumin, can sugar and two other secret peppers.

For those craving sweet over spicy, the BBQ sauce is the way to go.

It’s made from a blend of tomato puree, molasses, tangy yellow mustard and just a pinch of the BBQ rub.

“People all over the country are really getting into cooking outside these days,” Cookston said, “so this is a great opportunity to show everyone that Memphis barbecue is the best barbecue!”

Both sauces are available online.

For a limited time, Williams – Sonoma is offering a deal where you can get both sauces for 20 percent off plus free shipping.

All you have to do is use the code MIXNMATCH at checkout.