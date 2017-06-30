Health Department confirms fourth case of Legionnaires linked to Guest House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The Shelby County Health Department confirmed a fourth case of Legionnaires' disease.

Health officials reportedly traced the disease back to The Guest House at Graceland's aquatics facilities.

Legionnaires' is caused by a type of bacteria that is found naturally in the environment and is contracted when someone breathes it in.

The health department said many people exposed to the bacteria don't become ill.

The Health Department has asked if you stayed in at the Guest House between May 15 and June 26 and have experience coughing, shortness of breath, high fever, muscle aches, and headaches to contact SCHD at 901-222-9299.

Graceland also released a statement saying their "primary concern is the health and welfare of their guests. The issue does not affect the Graceland attraction and tours in any way.”