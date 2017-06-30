× Grizzlies release Summer League roster

MEMPHIS — Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced that 2017 draftees Ivan Rabb and Dillon Brooks will join Wade Baldwin IV, Deyonta Davis, Jarell Martin, Wayne Selden and Rade Zagorac in representing the Grizzlies at the NBA Summer League 2017 in Las Vegas.

Glynn Cyprien, head coach of the NBA G League’s Memphis Hustle, will serve as the head coach of the Grizzlies’ summer league team and will be joined by Grizzlies assistant coaches Bob Bender and Adam Mazarei as well as Grizzlies player development coach Joe Boylan on the sidelines. The Grizzlies’ full summer league roster is below.

NBA Summer League 2017 is an 11-day, 67-game competition that will tip off with a tripleheader on NBA TV on Friday, July 7 and continue through Monday, July 17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and COX Pavilion in Las Vegas. A record 24 teams will compete in a tournament-style format that culminates with a Championship Game on July 17 at 9 p.m. CT, broadcast for the first time on ESPN.

Teams will play three preliminary games between July 7-11 before being seeded in a tournament that starts on July 12 and concludes with the Championship Game on Monday, July 17. Each team will play a minimum of five games in Las Vegas. Memphis’ preliminary round schedule includes games against the Washington Wizards at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday, July 8 at the COX Pavilion, the Sacramento Kings at 9 p.m. CT on Sunday, July 9 at the COX Pavilion and the Utah Jazz at 3:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday, July 11 at the Thomas & Mack Center.

No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Birthdate Pre-Draft Team/Home Country NBA Yrs

4 Wade Baldwin IV G 6-4 202 3/29/1996 Vanderbilt/USA 1

24 Dillon Brooks G/F 6-6 220 1/22/1996 Oregon/USA R

18 Ray Cowels G 6-4 206 11/18/1990 Santa Clara/USA R

3 Will Cummings G 6-2 175 10/7/1992 Temple/USA R

23 Deyonta Davis C 6-11 237 12/2/1996 Michigan State/USA 1

21 William Howard G/F 6-8 207 10/25/1993 BCM Gravelines/France R

32 Vince Hunter F 6-8 208 8/5/1994 UTEP/USA R

1 Jarell Martin F 6-10 239 5/24/1994 Louisiana State/USA 2

20 Jeremy Morgan G 6-5 192 5/8/1995 Northern Iowa/USA R

10 Ivan Rabb F 6-10 220 2/4/1997 California/USA R

22 Victor Rudd F 6-9 246 3/18/1991 South Florida/USA R

7 Wayne Selden G/F 6-5 230 9/30/1994 Kansas/USA 1

2 Kobi Simmons G 6-1 170 7/4/1997 Arizona/USA R

12 Wes Washpun G 6-1 175 3/26/1993 Northern Iowa/USA R

52 Rade Zagorac F 6-9 205 8/12/1995 KK Mega Leks/Serbia R

– Grizzlies.com –