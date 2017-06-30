× City Watch Alert: 18-year-old called girlfriend saying he’d been shot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A City Watch Alert was issued for an 18-year-old who police said could be seriously injured.

According to police, Cedric Richardson and his girlfriend drove to the Madison Cypress Lake apartments on Quince Road to meet someone.

Richardson left the woman in the car, but never returned.

At some point, the girlfriend said she received a call from Richardson saying he had been shot.

Reports of shots being fired were received from others in the area.

If you can help, call Memphis Police at (901) 545-2677 or Missing Persons at (901) 636-4479.