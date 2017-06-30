× Bahama Breeze presents $10,000 check to St. Jude

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A representative from Bahama Breeze was in Memphis Thursday to present a $10,000 check to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

For seven weeks, all of their restaurants across the country competed in a sales competition with the winners collecting money for the nonprofit of their choice.

The Cordova location reportedly raked in some major cash.

They presented their check to the children’s hospital Thursday.

“We got to visit the Saint Jude Research Hospital and to see all the children, how they grow up and live active lifestyles with their family. It was a blessing for myself, for my team members to be able to go over to see where that is and to be able to give back to the community.”

In all, the company gave away $50,000 as part of the fundraiser.

The company has also given away nearly half a million pounds of food over the past 14 years.