Two vacant homes in South Memphis go up in flames

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators are working to discover what caused two overnight house fires in South Memphis.

The first happened around 12:30 a.m. on East Trigg near Cummings Street.

Authorities told WREG the home was vacant.

Less than an hour later, fire crews were called to another vacant home in the 1800 block of Swift Street.

When authorities arrived, smoke and fire could be seen coming from the roof of the duplex.

In both cases no one was injured.