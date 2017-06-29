President Trump mocks ‘low IQ’ MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski for ‘face-lift’

WASHINGTON — Two tweets posted by President Donald Trump Thursday morning about MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski is receiving a lot of backlash.

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

He claimed that Scarborough and Brzezinski courted him for an interview at Mar-a-Lago around the New Year’s Eve holiday.

“She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!” the president wrote.

…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

According to accounts of their meeting, the President did meet with Scarborough and Brzezinski as they mingled with guests and had a private chat.

Photos from Mar-a-Lago also do not show any blood or bandages on Brzezinski’s face.

Stunned commenters on social media noted the President only opined on the physical appearance of the woman involved.

I do not think making fun of a woman's looks is acceptable. I get it every day of my life. I think that tweet is cruel – and unpresidential — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 29, 2017

Mr. President, your tweet was beneath the office and represents what is wrong with American politics, not the greatness of America. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 29, 2017

Please just stop. This isn't normal and it's beneath the dignity of your office. — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 29, 2017

MSNBC spokesperson responds to Trump's tweets: "It's a sad day for America…" https://t.co/I8V10VELpU pic.twitter.com/t98NuGG1Ve — CNN (@CNN) June 29, 2017

Brzezinski responded to Trump Thursday morning with a tweet of her own, mocking him with a reference to “little hands,” a reference to a disparaging idea about him that has circulated for years.

Mark Kornblau, the head of PR for NBC News and MSNBC, also weighed in on Twitter, saying, “Never imagined a day when I would think to myself, ‘it is beneath my dignity to respond to the President of the United States.'”

In a statement, an MSNBC spokesperson added, “It’s a sad day for America when the president spends his time bullying, lying and spewing petty personal attacks instead of doing his job.”