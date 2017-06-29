President Trump mocks ‘low IQ’ MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski for ‘face-lift’

WASHINGTON — Two tweets posted by President Donald Trump Thursday morning about MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski is receiving a lot of backlash.
He claimed that Scarborough and Brzezinski courted him for an interview at Mar-a-Lago around the New Year’s Eve holiday.
“She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!” the president wrote.
According to accounts of their meeting, the President did meet with Scarborough and Brzezinski as they mingled with guests and had a private chat.
Photos from Mar-a-Lago also do not show any blood or bandages on Brzezinski’s face.
Stunned commenters on social media noted the President only opined on the physical appearance of the woman involved.
Brzezinski responded to Trump Thursday morning with a tweet of her own, mocking him with a reference to “little hands,” a reference to a disparaging idea about him that has circulated for years.
Mark Kornblau, the head of PR for NBC News and MSNBC, also weighed in on Twitter, saying, “Never imagined a day when I would think to myself, ‘it is beneath my dignity to respond to the President of the United States.'”
In a statement, an MSNBC spokesperson added, “It’s a sad day for America when the president spends his time bullying, lying and spewing petty personal attacks instead of doing his job.”