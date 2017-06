× Tipton County man charged with child rape, aggravated sexual battery

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Covington man was taken into custody on child rape and aggravated sexual battery charges.

Late Thursday evening, the Tipton County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to WREG Edwin Burgess was taken into custody after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The case is being handled by the Covington Police Department.

No other details have been released.