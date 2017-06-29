× Police: Victory Fuel clerk shoots man in the leg

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An argument between an employee and customer at the Victory Fuel gas station suddenly turned violent overnight.

The 29-year-old victim stated he had “been into it all day” with one of the clerks when a fight broke out.

That’s when the clerk pulled out a gun and shot him in the leg.

When officers arrived, the suspect wasn’t on the scene.

No arrests have been made.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.