Police: Three people reportedly shot on Clifton
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least two people were rushed to the hospital after a reported shooting Thursday.
According to police, the incident happened in the 1900 block of Clifton.
Initial reports indicate someone opened fire on a vehicle, injuring at least two people inside.
One was taken to the hospital via ambulance, while the second was taken by private vehicle.
Authorities said there could be a third victim out there.
No word yet on what led up to the shooting.
35.149534 -90.048980