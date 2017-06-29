× Police: Three people reportedly shot on Clifton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least two people were rushed to the hospital after a reported shooting Thursday.

According to police, the incident happened in the 1900 block of Clifton.

Initial reports indicate someone opened fire on a vehicle, injuring at least two people inside.

One was taken to the hospital via ambulance, while the second was taken by private vehicle.

Authorities said there could be a third victim out there.

No word yet on what led up to the shooting.