× Police investigating shooting at the College Park Apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in the hospital following an overnight shooting in South Memphis.

Police were called to the 900 block of Lenow Park Dr. at the College Park Apartments around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The complex is across Walker Ave. from LeMoyne-Owen College.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a shooting victim.

That victim was taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

So far, police haven’t released any details about what happened or any suspects.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you have any information.