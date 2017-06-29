× Police: Father kidnaps 1-year-old at gunpoint

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a kidnapped 1-year-old and her father.

Police said the baby’s father, Pierre Cheer, 24, forced his way into a home in the 4000 block of Soapstone Drive around 12:30 p.m. Thursday and took 1-year-old Payden Thompson at gunpoint.

Cheer did not have permission to take the child, police said.

He drove away in a green or blue four-door Mitsubishi Galant with temporary tags.

Cheer is described as a 5-foot-8, 180-pound black man who was wearing a white muscle shirt, gray shorts, blue and black Jordan sneakers and carrying a handgun. Payden was wearing a brown dress with black trim.

Aviation and K-9 units are assisting officers in the search.

Call 911 if you see the baby or the suspect.