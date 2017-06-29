× Police: Argument over beer leads to violence at Memphis nightclub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — What was supposed to be a good time turned violent after an argument broke out at a local nightclub.

Authorities said they were called to Raford’s Nightclub around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Witnesses inside the South Second business said it all started when two individuals got into a fight over a beer.

The argument escalated resulting in one of them pulling out a knife and striking the victim.

As another person was trying to break up the fight, the suspect struck again, cutting that individual on the right arm.

Police said all three were extremely intoxicated when they arrived.

Both victims refused to prosecute and had to be convinced by authorities to let first responders treat their injuries.

The suspect told police it was self defense and just a big misunderstanding.

He was not armed when taken into custody.