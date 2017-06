× Two crashes caused delays at I-40, I-240 flyover

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two car crashes near the flyover caused delays for commuters Thursday morning.

Both happened in the westbound lanes of I-40 at the I-240 flyover.

The first multi-car crash left the left lane blocked on the flyover.

As traffic started to get congested a second crash happened blocking the center lanes heading westbound.

There have not been any reports of injuries.

As of 7:45 a.m., traffic is once again flowing smoothly.