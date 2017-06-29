× MPD accuses UPS shipping ring of stealing $79,000 in cellphone merchandise

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPS loss prevention services called Memphis Police Wednesday to report 17 boxes that had been relabeled to send to two Memphis addresses, according to an incident report.

MPD said it called in its cargo theft task force to investigate. They made five arrests that day, according to reports.

James Myers says his normally quiet southeast Shelby County street was lined with officers Wednesday.

“They was all unmarked cars, probably 12 to 13 cars on both sides of the street,” Myers said.

He said they focused on one house on Lowrance Road.

And over in the airport area, a different neighbor told the same story about a home on Brompton Road.

“I just seen a bunch of police cars and undercover cars,” Peggy Jackson said.

Police said both homes were the destinations in an elaborate plot by five suspects who readdressed 17 UPS packages and sent them all instead to the two homes.

“UPS stop over there on a regular basis, bringing packages,” Myers said.

Authorities said the boxes were filled with cellphones and accessories worth $79,000. Myers thought police might’ve recovered some of it Wednesday.

“I saw them bringing [out] boxes, putting them on the back of a truck,” he said of the police.

Police charged Jasmine Ashford, Roosevelt Curry and Kanisha Halmon Davis with theft valuing between $60,000 and $250,000. According to police, Ashford, 19, lives at the Lowrance Road address and Curry, 25, lives at the Brompton Road address.

Police also said they arrested Toriisha Mobley, 25, for making a false offense report and Jerome Stewart, 41, for an unknown charge.

No one at either home wanted to comment to WREG.

WREG contacted UPS Thursday afternoon to find out if any of the suspects work for the shipping company or if they have any comment on the case but did not hear back.