× Missing woman last seen with admitted Memphis rapist found safe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman who disappeared back in July with after last being seen with an admitted rapist has been located.

Shastah Naumann’s family said their loved one contacted them Wednesday night, saying she was in Alabama.

The Eureka Springs Police Department said they then called officers in Orange Beach who located Naumann at the Barber Marina.

She was placed into protective custody until she can be reunited with her family.

The man she was with, Kelvin Montgomery, was arrested on multiple warrants.

Montgomery was wanted here in Memphis after he failed to show up in court back in August 2016 after making a plea deal with the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.

As part of that deal, he admitted to raping a woman in June 2014.

That rape victim told WREG Montgomery drugged, beat then raped her inside his East Memphis home.

She was only able to escape by playing dead and waiting for Montgomery to fall asleep.

“I just got up and ran about 5 blocks in the middle of the night trying to get someone to please open the door. I was bloody and naked,” she said.

Naumann disappeared shortly before Montgomery failed to show up to serve his sentence.

It’s unclear if she knew that he was a wanted man.