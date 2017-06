× Man critically wounded in shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been critically wounded in a shooting.

Officers responded to the scene in the 1900 block of Frisco Avenue around 4:10 p.m. Thursday.

Police found the victim with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The suspect is at large. Police said he has dreads with blond tips and may have been driving a gray or silver Grand Prix.

Police are investigating.