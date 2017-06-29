× Legionnaires Disease prompts closure of The Guest House’s aquatics facilities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department confirmed three individuals in Shelby County have Legionnaires Disease.

Health officials reportedly traced the disease back to The Guest House at Graceland’s aquatics facilities.

Legionnaires is caused by a type of bacteria that is found naturally in the environment and is contracted when someone breathes it in.

The health department said many people exposed to the bacteria don’t become ill.

However, those who do experience coughing, shortness of breath, high fever, muscle aches, and headaches.

These can last anywhere from two to 14 days.

The hotel and the Shelby County Health Department said they are working to identify the source of the exposure and prevent it from happening again.