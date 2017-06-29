Free supplies, uniforms to be given away at annual Operation: School is Back in Session event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You may not want to believe it, but some locals are already gearing up for the start of another school year.

Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church will be giving away free school supplies and uniforms on Thursday at their annual Operation: School is Back in Session event.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., students who attend will get a free backpack filled with supplies they’ll need this fall and one uniform.

The uniforms will be given away on a first come, first serve basis.

Macedonia Missionary partnered with Inspiration 4 the Generation and the SERVANT Advisory Council and Community Development Center in an effort to reach as many children as possible.

The church is located at 1814 Fields Road.