Desoto County chase ends in downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least one person was taken into custody following a police chase that started in Desoto County and ended up in the downtown area.

Police from Horn Lake, Southaven and Memphis were involved in the chase.

Authorities told WREG it ended at Danny Thomas and Adams just before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

So far, police haven’t released many details about the suspect, but said he was wanted on outstanding warrants in Horn Lake.