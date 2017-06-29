× Delta flight makes emergency landing in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Delta flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Memphis after one of the plane’s engines shutdown.

Flight 1125 was traveling from Atlanta to LAX when the lights suddenly went out, a passenger on board told WREG.

The captain came over the speaker and said the plane was experiencing electrical issues.

They later found out one of the engines reportedly failed.

Thankfully, they were able to land without incident.

All passengers were taken off the flight and are now waiting for a new plane from Atlanta.

WREG’s Luke Jones will have more on this story.