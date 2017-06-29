Crews battle fire at Marathon gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local gas station goes up in flames early Thursday morning sending heavy smoke billowing into the air and shutting down the busy intersection of Airways and Holmes.

The fire started around 4:30 a.m. and was contained within an hour.

In all 44 emergency responders made the scene, but as of 5:30 a.m. have not been able to enter the building due to it being locked and hot spots inside.

The building itself has sustained heavy damage after the fire caused the roof to collapse.

Crews will reopen Holmes and Airways as soon as they can.