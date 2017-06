× West Memphis Fire: ‘High angle rescue’ underway at Razorback Concrete Company

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — The West Memphis Fire Department says they are on the scene of a rescue.

The fire department first tweeted their first responders were performing “a high angle rescue” at a local industrial facility.

We have since learned the rescue is being conducted at the Razorback Concrete Company.

WREG is working to learn more information.

Units are on scene in West Memphis performing a high angle rescue at an industrial facility! More to come! — West Memphis Fire (@WMFireDept) June 28, 2017