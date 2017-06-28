× Warehouse workers discover multiple cars broken into in gated parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Warehouse workers leaving their shift were in for an unpleasant surprise.

Someone broke into several vehicles in their gated parking lot in the 5900 block of East Shelby Drive.

Workers called WREG after notifying police.

They said someone targeted at least seven cars and stole everything from purses and credit cards to other personal items.

The employees didn’t realize what had happened until they were getting ready to leave for the night.

“They busted windows out. I guess they were looking for cash. It’s gated building — it shocked everybody that this happened.”

Police have not released any information about the suspect(s).

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.