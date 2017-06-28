× Two men indicted in fatal community center shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men accused of firing shots at the Raleigh Community Center have been indicted on multiple charges including first-degree murder.

According to investigators, 21-year-old Justin Davis and several other people were playing basketball outside the community center on the evening on July 18 when Lorenzo Jones and Deeddrick Walton pulled up in a black Nissan Altima.

The two jumped out of the car, walked onto the court and opened fire.

Davis was hit in the stomach.

His friends carried him to safety then flagged down a pickup truck which took him to a nearby hospital.

Davis died from his injuries.

In addition to the murder charge, the two young men were indicted on one count of attempted first-degree murder, eight counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.