Southaven home invasion suspect arrested outside Burlington Coat Factory

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A man wanted in connection to a recent home invasion and burglary in Southaven was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the department said they had been trying to find the suspect several days now after he broke into a home near Rasco Road.

A woman inside the home confronted him before he took off.

On Wednesday, an officer was driving down Stateline Road when he noticed a car matching the description of the one that was used in the home invasion.

He pulled into the Burlington Coat Factory to verify.

When the officers went to confront the man several minutes later as he was coming out of the store, the suspect took off running to his car.

Officers were in his driver door when the suspect cranked the car to try to drive away.

The spokesperson confirmed one officer shot out the back tire to prevent the suspect from getting away.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

The suspect has not been identified at this time.