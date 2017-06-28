× South Memphis teen attacked in possible hate crime

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A South Memphis teen was attacked in what he says was a possible hate crime.

According to police records, the victim and his guardian were walking to the Valero gas station on South Parkway Sunday when someone started making homophobic remarks directed at the teen.

The individual then shouted “Grape Street” before punching the teen in the face with a pair of brass knuckles.

The victim said six others also joined in on the attack.

When reporting the incident to police, the victim and his guardian said they did not recognize any of the attackers and believe the teen was targeted because he is openly gay.

Police have not confirmed that information at this time.

Thankfully, the victim is expected to be okay.

In the report, police linked the case to another attack on South Parkway reported less than a month ago.

In that incident, another man was walking near Orleans Street when an unknown man walked up to him and punched him in the face.

The victim sustained injuries from being hit multiple times in the face and stomach.

That man is okay.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.