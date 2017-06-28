× Scammer using sheriff’s office as a front to get your hard-earned money

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A scammer is using the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office as a front to get your hard-earned money.

On Tuesday, authorities announced they received two calls from residents who stated a Sargent Davis with the department had contacted them.

In each case, the person on the other end of the line said they failed to show up for jury duty.

They were threatened to either pay up or go to jail.

Unfortunately, one of the individuals paid $900.

Deputies said they do not call individuals or ask for payment.

“Just hang up if they call. Do not pay anyone on line or by wire or pre-loaded money card,” the department advised.

The number the scammer is calling from is (901) 410-1612.